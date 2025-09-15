Newborn sold at Ballari govt hosp for Rs 1.5 lakh, four arrested

BALLARI: Four people were booked after a newborn baby was sold from the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital. A 65-year-old, who was already convicted in a previous newborn baby kidnapping case, along with three others, sold a baby boy for Rs 1.5 lakh. This is the second case registered in Ballari within a week.

The case was recently registered at Brucepet police station. SP Shobha Rani formed a team, and the case has now been solved. The four arrested accused are Shamin Ismail (25), Ismail Yacob Sab (65), Basha Sab (55) and Basavaraj Sajjan (43). One of the accused, Sajjan, contacted Ismail, who stayed near the BIMS hospital for adoption. According to police, the team suggested that they, instead of adoption they should opt for kidnapping. As per the plan, Ismail kidnapped the baby and sold him to Sajjan, who came to BIMS for a health check-up on September 12. For the last two months, the accused have been getting the money in instalments.