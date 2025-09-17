CM Siddaramaiah directs to fill up teachers' vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has instructed officials to fill up the vacancies of 5,267 teacher posts at the earliest.
He also said the government has filled 84,620 posts in different departments in the state, and the remaining posts would be filled phase-wise.
CM said that his government is committed to the welfare of Kalyana Karnataka and expressed his concern over the poor performance by the students in SSLC and PUC second year in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
CM inaugurated the 78th Kalyana Karnataka Utsava at Police Parade grounds here on Wednesday. He garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at SVP Circle and unfurled the national flag at Police Parade Grounds.
He expressed his commitment to the welfare of Kalyana Karnataka.
The Chief Minister said that new taluk administrative buildings (Praja Soudha) are being constructed in 16 new taluks of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
He also said that an order was issued in the cabinet meeting to form a separate secretariat for the Kalyana Karnataka region, and a notification in this regard, along with directions to fill up the posts necessary for the secretariat, will be issued within a week.
He said that the government is taking necessary steps to achieve educational progress in the Kalyana Karnataka region and new residential schools and hostels are being constructed by the Social Welfare, BCM Department and Minority Welfare Departments.
350 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) will be built in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
In addition, he announced many projects, including hostels, competitive exam training centres, science centre, Textile Park, and sports complex in Kalaburagi city.
Siddaramaiah further said that a revolution has been made in the health sector, and a super speciality hospital, a mother-child hospital, a cancer hospital, a NIMHANS-style centre, and a Jayadeva Heart Disease Research Centre and hospital have been started in Kalaburagi, thereby emphasising the health of the people.
Overall, the CM clarified that the government aims to make Kalaburagi city a 'regional health hub and sports city.'
After the implementation of 371 (J), 41,103 development works have been taken up in the Kalyana Karnataka region, out of which 32,985 works have been completed. For this purpose, a grant of Rs 24,780 crore has been provided, out of which priority has been given to education, health and employment, he said.
Siddaramaiah further said that ‘Vachana Mantapa' is being set up in Kalaburagi with the aim of introducing the Vachanas of Basavanna and other Sharanas to the world. The land has already been identified, and the work will begin soon.
"The construction of ‘Anubhav Mantapa' at Basavakalyan is under progress and it would be completed soon," he said. He also said that the government has so far invested Rs. 1 lakh crore for guarantee schemes.
The chief minister expressed his anger about the Union government for not sanctioning AIIMS to Raichur.
Our government submitted many memorandums, our ministers met the concerned union ministers and requested to sanction AIIMS to Raichur, but there is no response from the union government, he said.
Ministers Bhairati Suresh, D.S. Sudhakar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT-BT and Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, KKRDB Chairman Dr Ajay Singh, MLAs Allama Prabhu Patil, Kanij Fatima, M.Y. Patil, B.R. Patil, Allama Prabhu Patil, Legislative Council Member Thippanappa Kamakanura, Shashil Namoshi, Jagdeva Guttedar, Municipal Corporation Mayor Varsha Jane, Deputy Mayor Trupti Shivasharanappa Allada, GDA President Mazhar Alankhan and others were present.