CM Siddaramaiah directs to fill up teachers' vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has instructed officials to fill up the vacancies of 5,267 teacher posts at the earliest.

He also said the government has filled 84,620 posts in different departments in the state, and the remaining posts would be filled phase-wise.

CM said that his government is committed to the welfare of Kalyana Karnataka and expressed his concern over the poor performance by the students in SSLC and PUC second year in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

CM inaugurated the 78th Kalyana Karnataka Utsava at Police Parade grounds here on Wednesday. He garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at SVP Circle and unfurled the national flag at Police Parade Grounds.

He expressed his commitment to the welfare of Kalyana Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said that new taluk administrative buildings (Praja Soudha) are being constructed in 16 new taluks of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

He also said that an order was issued in the cabinet meeting to form a separate secretariat for the Kalyana Karnataka region, and a notification in this regard, along with directions to fill up the posts necessary for the secretariat, will be issued within a week.