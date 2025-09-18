Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against MP Dr Sudhakar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the criminal proceedings against Chikkaballapura BJP MP Dr K Sudhakar in relation to a case registered by the Election Commission of India after cash of Rs 4.8 crore was seized at Madanayakanahalli in April 2024.

Justice MI Arun passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Dr Sudhakar questioning the legality of the registration of the crime and subsequent proceedings pending before the trial court. The reasoning order is yet to be uploaded.

After hearing the petitions filed by Sudhakar and another accused, the HC on June 30, 2025, stayed criminal proceedings against them concerning the chargesheet filed against them on the crime registered by the Flying Squad Team of the ECI, after the seizure of Rs 4.8 crore cash during the General Election.

The cash was seized from the residence of one Govindappa, accused No.2, on April 25, 2024, a day before the election.

The jurisdictional police have investigated and filed the chargesheet against both accused. Subsequently, a special court took cognisance of the offences under the provisions of the IPC on June 12, 2025.