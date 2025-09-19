No large-scale deletion of voter names in Aland: CEO Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has dismissed allegations about 6,000 voters’ names being deleted in Aland Legislative Assembly constituency (LAC) in Kalaburagi during the 2023 Assembly elections.

The CEO-Karnataka said that only 24 of the 6,018 applications for deletion were found to be genuine while 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Accordingly, the 24 applications were accepted and 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected, not deleted.

In a statement released to the media, the CEO’s office said the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) had received 6,018 applications in Form 7, which were submitted online – using various apps such as National Voter Service Portal (NVSP), Voter Help App (VHA) and Garuda apps – in December 2022. Suspecting the genuineness of such a large number of applications submitted online for deletion of electors’ names in Aland, verification of each application was conducted by ERO, Assistant ERO and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The CEO’s office said that based on the then inquiry findings by BLOs, the ERO of Aland had lodged an FIR with the Inspector of Police, Aland Police Station, Kalaburagi district (FIR No.26/2023 Aland Police Station dated February 21, 2023).