Petitioners say there are more burial sites, Karnataka HC seeks more info

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed two petitioners from Dharmasthala to produce before the court on September 26 the independent information that they have claimed to have in the alleged mass burial case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after hearing senior counsel Deepak Khosla on behalf of petitioners Purandara Gowda and Tukaram Gowda and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B N Jagadeesha.

Khosla argued that a direction be issued to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to consider their representation that they are willing to show more alleged burial places.

The court asked the counsel to tell what more independent information the petitioners have other than that disclosed by the witness-complainant.

Khosla submitted that the petitioners have information on more alleged burial sites that are separate from the 14 spots disclosed by the witness-complainant, and they did not disclose it in the representation, fearing tampering of evidence.