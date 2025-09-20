29 Assistant Commissioners sued over freedom fighter dues in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of a media report over not paying the monthly honorarium to the freedom fighters and the monthly pension to their family members, Upa Lokayukta registered a suo motu case against 29 Assistant Commissioners of the 16 districts of the state.

The 16 districts are Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppala, Mandya, Raichur, Tumakuru and Udupi. A copy of this order has been marked to the deputy commissioners of those districts and the additional chief secretary, revenue department, to submit a report about this situation with supporting documents by November 26.

According to the data mentioned in the suo moto order passed on Friday, there are 150 freedom fighters across the state.

Three of them are women. The government is paying Rs 10,000 each as honorarium to them and Rs 4,000 each as monthly pension to their widows, under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme, 1980.

However, it has come to the notice of the Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa that these monthly benefits have been held up for the past few months in 27 districts.

Stating that this is very disheartening and an insult to them when looking into their sacrifice to the nation, he observed that this amounts to maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.