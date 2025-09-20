Not postponing caste survey, will start from September 22: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Even as there is pressure from ruling and opposition party leaders to postpone the Socio-Economic Survey (popularly known as caste survey), which is scheduled to start from Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah categorically said on Friday that it will not be deferred. On top of it, the Department of Backward Classes on Friday issued a government order, stating that the survey will be conducted from September 22 to October 7.

The chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission is a constitutional body and it will take the final decision on conducting the survey. “BJP is politicising the issue and alleging that Congress is anti-Hindu. Ministers should strongly oppose this unitedly,” he said.

During the cabinet meeting on Thursday, many ministers expressed their displeasure against the survey and demanded that it be postponed. They objected to suffixing caste names to the religion and addition of new caste names that did not exist earlier.

Meanwhile, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik told TNIE that they have neither created any new castes nor deleted any.