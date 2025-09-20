Not postponing caste survey, will start from September 22: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Even as there is pressure from ruling and opposition party leaders to postpone the Socio-Economic Survey (popularly known as caste survey), which is scheduled to start from Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah categorically said on Friday that it will not be deferred. On top of it, the Department of Backward Classes on Friday issued a government order, stating that the survey will be conducted from September 22 to October 7.
The chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission is a constitutional body and it will take the final decision on conducting the survey. “BJP is politicising the issue and alleging that Congress is anti-Hindu. Ministers should strongly oppose this unitedly,” he said.
During the cabinet meeting on Thursday, many ministers expressed their displeasure against the survey and demanded that it be postponed. They objected to suffixing caste names to the religion and addition of new caste names that did not exist earlier.
Meanwhile, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik told TNIE that they have neither created any new castes nor deleted any.
DKS: Govt will clear all confusion, hold survey
Around 100 new caste names were approved by the Central Government in the recent past (after the Kantharaju commission survey was done). “These castes have been added and certified. We have not created these castes as mentioned by some people,” he added.
In the previous Kantharaju commission survey, many people had mentioned castes that had “Christian” either as a prefix or suffix. “This again is not what we added,” he said. According to Naik, they have listed over 1,500 castes and subcastes with different codes. They don’t have legal sanctity.
“This is for the reference of our enumerators to note down during the survey. We have also instructed them not to prompt respondents voluntarily about castes that have no religion names in them. If people want to have their caste name, the enumerators can make a note,” he clarified.
Asked how they will consider such castes with religion names, he said once the survey is done and data compiled, they will consult legal experts before making it final. Like the CM, he too said the commission is a constitutional body and no one has powers to direct it.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government will clear all confusion and conduct the survey. “It will be done within the legal framework and social justice will be delivered to the people. BJP is spreading misinformation. The caste list has been prepared in alphabetical order and enumerators will go from home to home,” he added.