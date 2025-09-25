Karnataka HC refuses to stay ongoing caste survey, directs Commission to ensure data confidentiality

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stay the ongoing Socio-Educational Survey being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission of Backwards Classes across the state.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C. M. Joshi passed the interim order refusing to stay the survey.
“We do not consider it apposite to interdict the survey,” the court stated, while directing the Commission not to disclose the data, including to the state government.
The court directed the Commission to ensure that the data is fully protected and kept confidential. It further instructed the Commission to inform the public that participation in the survey is voluntary and that there is no obligation to disclose any information.
The court also directed the Commission to communicate this to all survey participants at the outset and to instruct enumerators not to take any steps to persuade participants who decline to provide information.
In addition, the court directed the state government and the Commission to file an affidavit explaining how they plan to protect and safeguard the data being collected.
The interim order followed hearings on a batch of petitions filed by the Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, advocate K. N. Subbareddy, and others, who questioned the legality of the survey.
The petitioners challenged the survey on the grounds that the state lacks legislative competence to conduct it, as the matter falls under the domain of the central government. They further alleged that the survey violates the right to privacy.