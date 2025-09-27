Rs 60.36 crore released for survey enumerators in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has opened its coffers wide, sanctioning a whopping Rs 60.36 crore to pay the massive army of 1.2 lakh enumerators deployed for the state’s historic Socio-Educational Survey, that kicked off on September 22. Each enumerator will be paid a flat Rs 5,000 plus Rs 100 for every household surveyed, while supervisory officers will draw Rs 10,000 each.

Those working in Greater Bengaluru Authority areas are set to receive even higher allowances to cover their added expenses, in keeping with rates in Bengaluru.

Member-secretary of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission KD Dayanand has clarified that the money will be disbursed in stages: a first instalment of Rs 5,000 per enumerator this month, followed by payments at the same rate for the coming months. Supervisors, too, will be paid Rs 10,000 per phase.