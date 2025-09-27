Rs 60.36 crore released for survey enumerators in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has opened its coffers wide, sanctioning a whopping Rs 60.36 crore to pay the massive army of 1.2 lakh enumerators deployed for the state’s historic Socio-Educational Survey, that kicked off on September 22. Each enumerator will be paid a flat Rs 5,000 plus Rs 100 for every household surveyed, while supervisory officers will draw Rs 10,000 each.
Those working in Greater Bengaluru Authority areas are set to receive even higher allowances to cover their added expenses, in keeping with rates in Bengaluru.
Member-secretary of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission KD Dayanand has clarified that the money will be disbursed in stages: a first instalment of Rs 5,000 per enumerator this month, followed by payments at the same rate for the coming months. Supervisors, too, will be paid Rs 10,000 per phase.
Funds have already been released to Deputy Commissioners across districts, who will oversee transparent and timely payouts.
The scale of the operation is staggering. Bengaluru alone will see 2.74 lakh households surveyed, covering nearly 3.48 crore people. Statewide, every district, taluk, hobli and ward will be covered until May 7, 2026.
Enumerators will gather details on caste, education, employment, housing, health, sanitation, water, and electricity. The government has urged citizens to cooperate, stressing that the findings will shape future welfare policies for backward classes.
Participation in survey voluntary: Panel
The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has stated that participation by citizens/households in the Socio, Economic and Educational Survey is voluntary and there is no compulsion. Though the survey envisages to cover the entire populace of the state, it is hereby clarified that the participation by citizens/households is voluntary and there is no compulsion on their part to disclose information, the Member-Secretary, Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, stated.