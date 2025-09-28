CBI raids 12 builders in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai over alleged homebuyer fraud

BENGALURU: In a major crackdown on builders allegedly involved in cheating and defrauding thousands of home-buyers, the CBI on Saturday conducted nationwide searches at 12 locations in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai after registering six cases against builders and officials of financial institutions for allegedly cheating and defrauding homebuyers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated in an official release.

Some unknown officials of various financial institutions are also under the agency’s scanner. “Various incriminating documents and some digital electronic evidence have been seized during the ongoing searches,” stated the CBI spokesperson.

Four out of the six cases are to do with companies that are either registered in Bengaluru or have a project in the city.

According to the CBI, the six companies against which it has registered cases, three -- Ithaca Estate Pvt Ltd, LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP and Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt Ltd -- have registered offices in Bengaluru. At the same time, Shashwati Realty Pvt Ltd has a registered office in Mumbai and a project in Bengaluru. The other two -- MKHS Housing LLP is from Kolkata and Acme Realties Pvt Ltd is from Mumbai.

The development follows the apex court’s order in July, when it allowed the CBI to file 22 cases into these allegations.