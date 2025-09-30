Couple injured in mysterious blast in Karnataka's Hassan district, probe on

A couple sustained serious injuries in a mysterious explosion at their residence in Alur taluk of Hassan district late Monday night, police said.

Initially suspected to be a gas cylinder blast, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear.

A senior police officer confirmed that a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to investigate the site and determine the source of the blast.

The injured, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32) were rushed to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)