Karnataka BC panel begins caste survey today amid opposition from ministers

BENGALURU: Amid strong opposition from some ministers, opposition parties and religious heads, the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is all set to begin the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey-2025 from Monday by masking 33 Hindu castes with the Christian religion identity from the mobile application developed for the survey.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot too had raised concerns following a representation by a BJP delegation and had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pointing out that the inclusion of castes with the Christian tag would create unrest in the society.

On Saturday, the commission stated, “Because of the confusion and spread of wrong information, the names of castes have been deactivated from the list. But there is an option for those willing to register voluntarily.”

This means castes like Akkasaliga Christian (code A-0020), Brahmana Christian (A-0217), Kuruba Christian (A-0810), Vokkaliga Christian (A-1542) and Vysya Brahmana Christian (A-1545) will not be registered. But those willing to identify with whichever caste, including the 33 that have been masked and those beyond that, they can do so by opting for the ‘others’ column with the specific entry. But they will not be included in the list of 1,528 castes, the commission said.

16-day survey to cover 7 crore population

The survey, spanning 16 days, ending on October 7, will cover over 7 crore population of the state. After analysing data, the commission, with the help of experts, including former chairpersons, is likely to submit the report to the government for further action by December 2025. The government could tweak the categories and redistribute the quota based on the report.