Trekkers, guides must abide SOPs for trekking, else blacklisted: Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: All trekkers, guides and forest staffers on ground should strictly follow trekking rules. The guides have been assigned the task to note details of trekkers and report those violating norms. They will be blacklisted from the very next trip, said forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday.

The guides taking trekkers will be given walkie-talkies which are Global Positioning System (GPS) enabled. They will note the details of trekkers and report of any violations to the base camp and the head office immediately. To ensure there are no untoward incidents, no treks beyond 19Kms, in total trip length, will be permitted henceforth, he said.

He was speaking to the media at the sidelines of the release of the Standard Operating Procedures for Trekking in Forests of Karantaka. This is the first nine-page detailed guide for Indian forests. Khandre said, the SOPs will have to be followed by all trekkers and government departments including Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Eco-Tourism Development Board, Tourism Department, Revenue department, private organisations and all other agencies offering trekking.

The miinister admitted, "The rules spelt out in the SOPs were earlier announced, but were not being strictly implemented. There were laxities. Now things are being set right. Failure of rules will ensure stern action."