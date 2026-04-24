SSLC results: Record pass percentage at 94.1 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded 94.1 pass percentage in the SSLC exam-1 (fresh or regular students), the highest-ever in history, as against 80.04 pass percentage in the previous academic year.

Dismissing speculations that the increase is due to reduction in pass marks for each subject from 35 to 30 and an aggregate percentage of 33, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa pointed out that only 1,532 students have been benefitted by the reduction. He said, “A lot of people had criticised the department for reducing the pass marks. However, it has been able to help only a few thousand students and not in large numbers.”

Around 8,66,045 students, including fresh candidates, private candidates, repeaters had registered for the exams and of which 8,56,516 students appeared and 7,60,002 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.73, as against 74.74% last year.

SSLC exam-2 from May 8 to 25

Madhu Bangarappa said with such good results and the increase in the number of pass candidates, there will not be an exam-3. “Only exam-2 will be conducted from May 8 to 25 and there will be no exam fee collected from students who have failed the exam-1. However, if students want to improve their marks, then they will have pay to exam fee. For girls and SC/ST candidates, there is no exam fee. Exam-2 schedule will be out soon.”

Third language row

The state has followed HC instructions to allot marks instead of grades for third language. “No grace marks were allotted for third language or any subject. Meanwhile, for those who want to improve marks or have failed in third language in exam-1, there will be no exam fees for third language only,” he said.