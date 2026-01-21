Heritage boom: Karnataka's Lakkundi land prices see record highs

LAKKUNDI (GADAG): Once a quiet heritage village, Lakkundi is now witnessing a land rush few could have imagined.

Barely two years ago, in 2023, agricultural land near Lakkundi and along the national highway was priced at around Rs 50 lakh per acre. Within two years, the prices have nearly doubled, touching an all-time high for the region.

Real estate agents and experts attribute the sharp rise to the village’s growing heritage value and improved connectivity through the national highway.

The Tourism Department’s decision to launch a major excavation series in and around Lakkundi has significantly altered the village’s prospects.

Villagers hope that the excavation will unearth historical artefacts and treasures, paving the way for better rehabilitation and housing. Some residents with large ancestral houses expect the government to provide alternative homes proportionate to their existing site areas. A septuagenarian resident said his family owns a two-storey ancestral house and hopes the government will provide a ‘good house’ in return, as they are leaving behind homes built by their forefathers.

Several villagers present at the excavation sites said they should not be given houses under schemes like Awas Yojana, but proper replacement homes, considering the heritage value of their existing properties.

But, farmers expressed concern that agricultural land may be converted into residential sites, fuelling speculative price spikes. With the national highway offering seamless connectivity and growing talk of a ‘New Lakkundi’ heritage zone, investor interest has risen sharply.

Coinciding with this, reports of gold found in one of the residential areas here have once again brought the village into public discussion.