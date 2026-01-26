Diversions in place, repair work begins

SHIVAMOGGA: Authorities have imposed traffic restrictions and announced alternative routes after a landslide choked the Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Road, part of National Highway 206, near Machenahalli village in Nidige Hobli of Shivamogga taluk.

The landslide occurred on January 22 in front of the TMAES Ayurveda College, close to the KMF Dairy building. Officials said some roadwork was underway on the stretch when the incident occurred.

The affected stretch was inspected by contractors concerned on January 23 and 24. The service road at the site has been severely damaged, prompting authorities to restrict two-way traffic and allow only one-way movement as a safety measure.