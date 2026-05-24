Eight of family drown in Alvekodi estuary while collecting bivalves in Karnataka

BHATKAL: Eight members of a single family drowned while collecting bivalves at the Alvekodi estuary in Bhatkal taluk on Sunday morning after sudden rough sea conditions and strong waves swept them into the water, police said.

The group of 13 family members, including women, had entered the estuary for bivalve fishing when the incident occurred.

According to police, rough seas struck suddenly and huge waves dragged several of them into the water. All the victims are members of a single family from Saradahole Harihitlu village.

Superintendent of Police M N Deepan confirmed that eight bodies have been recovered. Two bodies are still missing. Two persons who sustained serious injuries have been shifted to Manipal Hospital. In addition, three women, identified as Nagratna Eshwar Naik, Mahadevi Manjunath Naik and Lalitha Jagadish Naik, were rescued and admitted to hospital.

Locals said the sea turned rough following a change in weather conditions on Sunday, even as the meteorological department had earlier this week warned fishermen and the public against venturing into the sea. They noted that, normally, after heavy rainfall, bivalves are washed ashore and are collected by people, as they are found in shallow estuarine waters and are considered rich in nutrients.

The Venkatapura River, which meets the sea near Shirali in Bhatkal, is known to be rich in bivalves; the small rivulet originates in Uttara Kannada before merging with the sea.

Fire and emergency services, police and local fishermen have been deployed at the spot, with rescue operations continuing and further details awaited.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the incident, saying it had left him in deep distress. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.