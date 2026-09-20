Five Karnataka cities listed in Oxford Global Index

KALABURAGI : For the first time in recent years, Kalaburagi city has attracted global attention by securing a rank in the Oxford Global Cities Index 2026 along with five other cities of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Oxford Economics is the world’s leading independent economic advisory firm. Covering over 200 countries, 100 industrial sectors, and 8,000 cities and regions, it provides insights and solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions faster in an increasingly complex and uncertain world.

Global Cities Index is Oxford Economics’ dedicated Cities and Regions team, comprising more than 40 economists with deep expertise in spatial data, urban dynamics, and forecasting.

100 out of 1,000 cities of India have secured Global Ranking in Oxford Global Index 2026 reflecting India’s growing urban presence on the world stage. Bengaluru is ranked (# 311) ahead of Mumbai (#330) Chennai (#381) and Hyderabad (#421).

Rankings have been given to 1,000 important cities in the world in the Oxford Global Cities Index 2026 under different categories. Kalaburagi city secured 781st Global Rank in Rich Heritage, Growing Future Category; Bengaluru secured 311st Global Rank in India’s Innovation Capital; Mysuru secured 628th Global Rank in Heritage City with Global Appeal, Mangaluru secured 665th Global Rank in Coastal Hub Driving Growth category; Belagavi secured 683rd Global Rank in the ‘a city of opportunity’ category and Hubballi-Dharwad secured 707th Global Rank in Engineering Industrial & Education Hub category.