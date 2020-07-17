COVID-19 community transmission confirmed in Kerala, situation grave in capital: Pinarayi

By Online Desk

Community transmission has begun in Kerala, with an increasing number of people from Poonthura and Pulluvila testing positive for COVID-19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Vijayan said Thiruvananthapuram is facing a "grave" situation, as the virus is spreading rapidly in coastal areas.

Although things might look grim, the CM said that the situation is under control and that it is not alarming like in other cities of the country, so there is "no need to panic, what is needed now is caution."

After testing 97 samples in Karumkulam panchayath in Puluvila, 51 turned out to be positive for COVID-19 today.

Meanwhile, in the Ayush centre at Poonthura, among the 50 people who were tested for the virus, 26 were confirmed to have COVID-19, he added.

The CM said, "community transmission has been confirmed in the Poonthura and Pulluvila areas," of Thiruvananthapuram district.

On Friday, out of 791 fresh COVID-19 cases, 532 are local transmission, whle 135 are from abroad.

Thiruvananthapuram is witnessing an alarming situation where 246 tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Four healthcare workers tested positive for the virus; the origin of three of their virus transmission has not been identified.

The government is planning to handle the situation by the joint coorporation of various authorities. Additional restrictions have been placed in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A complete lockdown will be implemented soon in coastal areas, but there is no announcement today.

The coastal areas will be divided into three zones for this purpose.

Zone 1 - Anjuthengu to Perumathura.

Zone 2 - Perumathura to Vizhinjam.

Zone 3 - Vizhinjam to Oorambu.