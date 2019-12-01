Home States Kerala

Changing tactics of sex workers pose a challenge

 Gone are the days when sex workers used to wait by the roadside for prospective customers.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIDS

AIDS

By DILEEPVKUMAR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when sex workers used to wait by the roadside for prospective customers. Keeping abreast of changes, sex workers are now using cyberspace for reaching out to their clients. But this change in strategy has a flip side as the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) is finding it difficult to bring new generation sex workers under its roof. To tackle this, the agency has now turned to tech experts for reaching out to sex workers who are using cyberspace.

“Sex trade in the state has undergone a sea change. The most remarkable change that cyberspace has brought is that sex workers have moved from outdoor to indoors,” said an officer of KSACS. “A sex worker no longer has to fear the gaze of the public and the police for carrying out his/her business. Also, they don’t need the help of a pimp or escort agency for finding potential customers. Cyberspace provides them with a better option of reaching out to a wide range of customers at a time,” the officer added. At the same time, KSACS is of the assumption that inspired by the secrecy provided by cyberspace, a new set of sex workers is entering the business.

“The challenge associated with the new entrants is that they are prone to HIV infection if they don’t practice safe sex guidelines. Finding them and bringing them under HIV surveillance is the need of the hour,” added the officer. However, Dennis Joseph, joint director of KSACS, said that the agency was well aware of the rising challenges and is updating itself to meet the challenges. “Earlier, through fieldwork, KSACS could reach out to sex workers. But when they shifted to cyberspace and mobile applications, surveillance got affected.

To make the staff updated on such changing strategies, a couple of sessions on new-generation flesh trade was also provided,” said Dennis. Training was provided by Bengaluru-based Swasti Health Resource Centre and Mumbaibased Humsafar Trust. It is learnt that based on the training, KSACS has appointed an officer for its projects meant for high-risk groups, including female sex workers, homosexuals and transgenders, for monitoring cyberspace alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sex workers Kerala AIDS
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp