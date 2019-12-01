Changing tactics of sex workers pose a challenge

DILEEPVKUMAR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when sex workers used to wait by the roadside for prospective customers. Keeping abreast of changes, sex workers are now using cyberspace for reaching out to their clients. But this change in strategy has a flip side as the Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) is finding it difficult to bring new generation sex workers under its roof. To tackle this, the agency has now turned to tech experts for reaching out to sex workers who are using cyberspace.

“Sex trade in the state has undergone a sea change. The most remarkable change that cyberspace has brought is that sex workers have moved from outdoor to indoors,” said an officer of KSACS. “A sex worker no longer has to fear the gaze of the public and the police for carrying out his/her business. Also, they don’t need the help of a pimp or escort agency for finding potential customers. Cyberspace provides them with a better option of reaching out to a wide range of customers at a time,” the officer added. At the same time, KSACS is of the assumption that inspired by the secrecy provided by cyberspace, a new set of sex workers is entering the business.

“The challenge associated with the new entrants is that they are prone to HIV infection if they don’t practice safe sex guidelines. Finding them and bringing them under HIV surveillance is the need of the hour,” added the officer. However, Dennis Joseph, joint director of KSACS, said that the agency was well aware of the rising challenges and is updating itself to meet the challenges. “Earlier, through fieldwork, KSACS could reach out to sex workers. But when they shifted to cyberspace and mobile applications, surveillance got affected.

To make the staff updated on such changing strategies, a couple of sessions on new-generation flesh trade was also provided,” said Dennis. Training was provided by Bengaluru-based Swasti Health Resource Centre and Mumbaibased Humsafar Trust. It is learnt that based on the training, KSACS has appointed an officer for its projects meant for high-risk groups, including female sex workers, homosexuals and transgenders, for monitoring cyberspace alone.