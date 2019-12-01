Express lensman wins military

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The New Indian Express senior photographer A Sanesh won the Garuda Award, the third prize for the best photograph, at the 10th Southern Naval Command Military Photography Exhibition being conducted at Centre Square Mall here.

The three-day exhibition, that began on Friday, will conclude on Sunday. Arul Horizon of Indian Express, Pune, won the ‘Southern Naval Command Award’ for the best photo exhibit, while Mahesh Prabhu of Mangalam daily, Kochi, won the ‘Venduruthy Award’ for the first runner-up . The exhibits were evaluated by a jury comprising Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Swaminathan, Commodore Superintendent of Naval Aircraft Yard Commodore Ramesh Menon and Centre of Excellence in Ethics Leadership and Behavioural Studies director Commodore Hari Krishnan.

The winners were selected from 96 entries received from photo journalists across the country. The awards will be presented to the winners by Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commandingin- Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla at Centre Square Mall at 6 pm on Sunday.