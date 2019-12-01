Helmets mandatory for pillion riders from Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Helmet rule for two wheeler pillion riders will come into force in the state from Sunday. Police and the Motor Vehicles Department have said checking will be conducted to book the offenders in accordance with the directions issued by the Kerala High Court.

“First-time offenders will have to pay a fine of `500. It will go up to `1,000 if caught a second time and officers can recommend licence cancellation in the third instance,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transpor t commissioner. All pillionriders above the age of four have to wear helmet. He said the transport commissioner has directed all enforcement officers to collect digital evidence of offences.

“Photographic evidence will be used against those refusing to heed officials’ direction to stop the vehicle. They will be also be blacklisted in the centralised Vahan database. Such vehicles cannot get any government service in the country without clearing the charge,” he said.