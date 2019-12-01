‘Lawyers raised slogans and hurled abuses’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lathakumari, who was witness to the unruly moments in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I here on Wednesday, recollects how the lawyers harassed the woman magistrate. “They (lawyers) stormed into the courtroom. They marched into the chamber slamming the door and smashing fists on the bench. They raised slogans and showered abuses. I rushed to the APP, and begged to save her. Nothing happened, no one moved a bit,” says Lathakumari, who is the complainant against the KSRTC driver in the road accident case, the hearing of which led to the unruly incidents at the court on Wednesday.