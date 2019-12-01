Meet Sharanya, a self-taught mimicry artist who made her school proud
KANHANGAD: Sharanya R has reasons to celebrate and so does Government Model Residential School for Girls, Kasaragod, under the SC/ST department, where she is a student of Class X. She won ‘A’ grade for mimicry in the high school category at the state Kalolsavam. The last time a student from Government Model Residential School for Girls, Kasaragod, competed in the mega event was seven years ago.
It is by watching mimicry shows on TV that Sharanya learnt mimicry’s basics. This is the first time the Class X student is competing at this level. Ecstatic at her success in clinching ‘A’ grade, Sharanya shares two of her major dreams in life.“ I want to make it to the ‘Comedy Stars’ show on TV and my dream is to join the civil service,” she says.
From a very young age Sharanya began imitating voices around her. “I learnt to mimic several actors after seeing them on TV. After I came first in the district kalolsavam, the school arranged for a trainer who taught me to imitate other voices,” she says. The school has SC/ST students hailing from Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts. “Training for each event is a hugely expensive affair. This is highly disadvantageous to students hailing from backward areas. Sharanya, however, managed to secure ‘A’ grade,” Deepak, a teacher.