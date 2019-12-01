Meet Sharanya, a self-taught mimicry artist who made her school proud

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Sharanya R has reasons to celebrate and so does Government Model Residential School for Girls, Kasaragod, under the SC/ST department, where she is a student of Class X. She won ‘A’ grade for mimicry in the high school category at the state Kalolsavam. The last time a student from Government Model Residential School for Girls, Kasaragod, competed in the mega event was seven years ago.

Sharanya R

It is by watching mimicry shows on TV that Sharanya learnt mimicry’s basics. This is the first time the Class X student is competing at this level. Ecstatic at her success in clinching ‘A’ grade, Sharanya shares two of her major dreams in life.“ I want to make it to the ‘Comedy Stars’ show on TV and my dream is to join the civil service,” she says.

From a very young age Sharanya began imitating voices around her. “I learnt to mimic several actors after seeing them on TV. After I came first in the district kalolsavam, the school arranged for a trainer who taught me to imitate other voices,” she says. The school has SC/ST students hailing from Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts. “Training for each event is a hugely expensive affair. This is highly disadvantageous to students hailing from backward areas. Sharanya, however, managed to secure ‘A’ grade,” Deepak, a teacher.