‘No one helped when lawyers hurled abuses at magistrate’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lathakumari, who was witness to the unruly moments in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I, recollects how the lawyers harassed woman magistrate Deepa Mohan the other day. “They (lawyers) were literally storming into the courtroom. They were marching into the chamber, slamming the door and striking their fists on the bench. I rushed to the APP and begged to save her. Nothing happened, no one moved a bit,” she said. Lathakumari, who’s the complainant against the KSRTC driver in the road accident case, the hearing of which led to all the unruly incidents in the court, was trying to fight back tears while narrating the harrowing incident to the media on Saturday. She said the advocates stormed into the courtroom, and later into the magistrate’s chamber.

“They stormed into the chamber raising slogans and showering abuses. Some of them came towards me also. The police came to my rescue. They did it after closing the door to the chamber. I can’t even recollect that episode,” she said amidst sobs. Lathakumari said she is ready to depose before the police and the court. “If this is how they behave with a judge, how will they treat laymen? Is this the way to behave in court?” she asked. It was while considering Lathakumari’s case that she told Deepa that the KSRTC driver threatened her.

The magistrate, in an unusual move, cancelled the bail bonds of the driver and remanded him to judicial custody, precipitating the unfortunate events. Lathakumari’s words contradict the narratives of Trivandrum Bar Association officebearers, who had said the lawyers had gone to the chamber of the magistrate to point out the error in her judgment and sort out the issues. Three days have passed since the confrontation, but there is no sign of an imminent thaw in the relationship between the bench and bar.

The lawyers are yet to roll back the boycott call they had given to the magistrate resulting in adjournment of cases that came to the bench. “Since the lawyers are boycotting the magistrate, the cases are getting adjourned. This is adding to the woes of the public. But the scenario is unlikely to change in the next few days. Lawyers are united against the magistrate. There is a feeling that the magistrate has crossed the limits set by the judiciary,” said a member of the Bar Association.

The association is also planning to launch agitations if the police delay registering a case against the magistrate. One of the woman lawyers had lodged a complaint alleging she was manhandled by the magistrate. However, the police are yet to register a case in this regard much to the chagrin of lawyers. Meanwhile, the government has waded into the issue. Law Minister A K Balan said the protest of the lawyers against the magistrate was wrong. “The lawyers should have taken legal route if they had any complaint,” he said.