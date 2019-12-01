Sexual abuse: Physical education teacher arrested

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A physical education teacher of a private school at Payyavur was on Saturday arrested by police on the basis of complaint from Childline authorities. Saji Paattathil, 42, of Chandanakkampara, was taken into custody for sexually abusing several girl students, according to Payyavur police. Saji was taken into custody by Payyavur SI PC Rameshan on the instructions of Taliparamba DySP T K Rathnakumar .

After interrogating the teacher, his arrest was recorded around afternoon. It was during counselling by Childline workers that eight students of the school complained that the teacher used to touch them inappropriately.

The teacher’s misconduct had become a topic of discussion at the school, it is said. Following this, a team headed by Sub Judge C Suresh Kumar, who is the secretary of district legal service authority, had conducted counselling for the students.