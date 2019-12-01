Topical issues enliven stage

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Since India was my country and all Indians were my brothers and sisters, says Jamaludeen as he is forced to leave his homeland, with his daughter’s body wrapped in a reed mat and tied to his bicycle. The new country has no space even to bury Nusrat Jahan, raped and murdered by officials who lured her with the promise to get her documents to prove they are citizens of the country.

The stinging play ‘Desi’ —performed by the students of Durga Higher Secondary School, Kanhangad — at the State School Festival had the crowd thinking as well as cheering because of the powerful performances. From the National Register of Citizens to comatose people refusing to react to Walayar case, and the killing of suspected Maoists to gender rights and equality for the third sex to body politics, the drama competition in the higher secondary school category raised several pertinent issues, said Rajesh Benoor, a member of the Drama Artists Forum in Kasaragod.

Without mentioning the recent Maoist killings, ‘Vetta’ (Hunt), questioned the hunting down of dissenting voices in society. Pulayatom’ spoke about the oppression of Dalits and their rising.‘Singapore’, written by Santhosh Echikkanam, and presented by children from Kozhikode, was a social satire.

A person from Karnataka makes a killing by renting out crow trained to eat rice offered during balitharpanam.‘Piraanthan’ (Mad Man), showed a society where women are confined to the four walls with no right to education. The script bordered on the story of Malala Yousafzai.

‘Gym’ from Malappuram was a finishing blow to the rules set in a patriarchal society, and how trans and females have equal right to gym and society. The plot revolves around a gym or Akhara in Haryana where men do not allow women to enter their gym. But Janu, a daughter of a bodybuilder, is determined.

The gym master and the members oppose her and throw a challenge at the young girl. “You have to lift the biggest weight in the gym to get access to the centre,” the gym master tells the girl. But Janu is not given access to the gym to practise and so she uses the daily chores such as drawing water from well, pounding rice using pestle, and by lifting grinding stone.

On the day of the contest, when she lifts the massive weight, the gym master says he was waiting for this day for so long to prove women too can do it. And he unpins his hair, to the shock of the male members. The gym master was a transwoman.‘Ol’ (She) from Wayanad was about how tribespeople are being ejected from their forest by government and company and their losing struggle.

Bittersweet moment for star artist

Kanhangad: Ektha Sunil Lal of Rahmaniya HSS, Medical College, Kozhikode has been participating in the state kalolsavam for the past four years, bagging ‘A’ grade in bharatanatyam and kuchipudi competition each time. This year too she managed the feat, but with a heavy heart for this is her last chance as she is now in Class XII.

