Anchal bus stunt: Owner dares Motor Vehicles Department on Facebook

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The owner of the two buses that were impounded for performing stunts at a school ground in Anchal challenged the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police authorities with a threatening Facebook post. However, he deleted the post after it went viral.

“The maximum punishment they could impose on us is suspending the drivers’ licences for a maximum of two months. The same drivers will drive those buses after that,” read the post by the operator of Lumiere Travel Hub.

The post also contained derogatory comments against the media. The post was soon removed and replaced with an apology.

“The earlier post was not meant to defame the authorities. We have been obeying rules while operating services and will continue to do so in the future,” read the second post.

The MVD had cancelled fitness certificates of two tourist buses of the company and booked its drivers for performing dangerous stunts at the ground of East Government Higher Secondary School, Anchal.

“Action has been taken against them based on the footage which appeared on social media. The bus operators will be given a chance to prove their innocence, and a final decision regarding the suspension of licences will be taken only after that,” said Firos MI, motor vehicle inspector, Kollam.

Regarding the FB post, he added that officials will examine the post before registering a case under the IT Act.