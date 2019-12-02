Global Contact Centre a big hit among expats

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within a few months of its launch, the round-the-clock Global Contact Centre of NORKA Roots has proven to be a hit. Over 1.25 lakh expatriates from 32 countries have made use of the facility to avail various services since February this year.

Users residing in any part of the world can give a missed called to the toll-free helpline number: 00918802012345. Within a few minutes, the caller will receive an SMS acknowledging the call. A call centre executive will then return the call and list out the services provided by NORKA Roots to expatriates.

According to CEO K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, this is a first-of-its-kind facility launched by a government department. Majority of the callers inquire about overseas recruitment avenues, services provided by Non-Resident Keralites Welfare Board and various rehabilitation programmes for return emigrants.

Online I-cards

According to NORKA Roots officials, there have been several cases of Keralites meeting with accidents and other emergencies abroad but no information could be traced about the person’s family back home. The Pravasi ID-cards issued by the organisation to expatriates have come in handy in such situations.

Earlier the process of issuing ID-cards and insurance for expatriates was a time-consuming affair. With the launch of the revamped web portal, the process has been made online with ID-cards being issued within 24 hours of receiving the applications.

The portal also has a page dedicated exclusively for handling public grievances with a 24x7 live chat facility.