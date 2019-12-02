Home States Kerala

Helmets rule: Motor Vehicles Department, Kerala Police to get strict from today

The transport secretary had written to the DGP and transport commissioner to tighten vehicle inspection as per the SC verdict.

Helmet

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to strictly implement the helmet rule even as the state police chief has asked his officers --- who will also carry out inspection — not to harass or cause inconvenience to bikers while discharging duty.

“We’ll be implementing the helmet rule strictly from Monday,” said Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.

He said some squads fined pillion riders without helmets on Sunday. While first-time offenders will have to pay Rs 500, it will be Rs 1,000 for second-time offence. The officers can recommend cancellation of licence for repeat offence.

The transport secretary had written to the DGP and transport commissioner to tighten vehicle inspection as per the SC verdict.

In his order, state police chief Loknath Behera asked the officers not to use lathi (baton) or use abusive language during inspection. Further, the officers should not stand at curves or busy junctions for inspection. Behera also added severe action would be taken against the officers who violate the instructions.

The DGP’s instructions come close on the heels of the incident at Kadakkal in Kollam last week in which a youth suffered serious injuries after the police threw a baton at him for not stopping for inspection. The youth, Siddique, lost control of his bike which eventually rammed a car. Civil police officer Chandramohan was placed under suspension. In the wake of the controversy, the officers have been asked to record the inspection on their mobile phones. MVD officials will also check the quality of helmets and those using sub-standard ones will be fined.

Two-wheeler riders have complained about shortage of quality helmets for children. Valiyashala Manikandan, president of Two-wheelers and Four-Wheelers Owners Group, demanded the helmet for children was not practical and enforcement agencies should not harass families in its name.

