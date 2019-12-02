Home States Kerala

Kerala School Arts Festival: English skits deal with socially relevant topics

The play ‘Bluff Master’, staged by  SRKGVMS VHSS, Puranattukara, Thrissur, touched on many socially relevant topics.

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:23 AM

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Political scenario, contemporary issues and ill effects of modern lifestyle were some of the topics the contestants preferred for the English skit competition in the higher secondary category at the school arts festival. As many as 18 teams competed in the category.

The play ‘Bluff Master’, staged by  SRKGVMS VHSS, Puranattukara, Thrissur, touched on many socially relevant topics. It depicts a political setup, where a leader, who calls himself a servant of the people, controls the narrative while fooling the people around him to believe that he is working for their benefits. The skit also dealt with the mysterious death of two Dalit sisters in Walayar, winning applause from the audience.

Another skit, ‘Tiger Play’, by St Philomina’s HSS, Upputhara, Idukki, depicts an equally comical and sad situation, wherein people are forced to accept a ‘tiger’ as their leader.

The tiger is, in fact, the face of a power-hungry man who wants to control the people. The skit goes on to show the ‘tiger’ turning into a tyrant. It then begins to dictate what people should eat. The regime turns dictatorial and is finally overthrown.

‘Run Baby Run’ by St Josephs GHSS, Alappuzha, portrayed the theatrics of two neighbouring families — one a stereotypical modern family and the other an old-fashioned one — fighting over trivial matters. In the climax, the ‘modern’ family is forced to change their ways and lead a healthier life.

A majoity of the scripts subtly hinted at larger issues, but most failed to pack a punch with the delivery. Except for two teams, which won B grades, all other contestants bagged A grades.

TAGS
English skits Kerala School Arts Festival
