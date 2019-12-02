Kerala School Arts Festival: Kunnamkulam GMGHSS team scores A grade

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: The vanchippattu team of GMGHSS, Kunnamkulam, in Thrissur district almost missed out on the state school festival, but made the best of the small window they got.

The girls were rated the second best at the Kunnamkulam sub-district level and did not qualify for the district competition. “But we did not lose hope and went for an appeal,” said Srija C A, a teacher of the school.

Their appeal was accepted and they made the best of the opportunity. They aced the district contest and went on to get an A grade in the State School Arts Festival in Kanhangad.