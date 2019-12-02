LSG department stand hurts homestay tourism in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department has been trying to promote homestays in the state for boosting the number of tourist arrivals in the state but the local self-government (LSG) department has put a spanner in the plan.

The LSG department is not ready to give no-objection certificate (NoC) or ownership certificate for homestays unless they change the status of the designated building to ‘commercial’.

For registering the homestays with the tourism department and obtaining classification as Diamond, Gold or Silver, the LSG department’s NoC is mandatory.

According to office-bearers of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS), the LSG department’s stand is taking a toll on homestay tourism. If homestays are registered with the tourism department, they get classification based on the facilities provided to guests and increased visibility among tourists as the tourism department has been promoting registered homestays through its website.

However, the NoC from the local body is necessary for which the designated home has to be changed to commercial building status.

If the building is changed to this status, the running cost will see a hundred per cent increase as the power and water tariff would be much higher and the building’s plinth area has to be increased.

Moreover, owners of homestays usually rent out two or three rooms to visitors only during the peak tourism season, for which they have to pay the commercial building tariff round the year even if he/she resides in the building, said M P Sivadatan, director of Kerala HATS.

“On one hand, we are promoting our culture, cuisine and tradition, but on the flip side, another department is tightening the noose around the owners. If the building is changed to commercial status, even workers like cooks and cleaning staff we hire as per demand will have to be registered with the labour department as employees and they must be given benefits as per the state’s labour laws,” he said.

Less than 800 homestays have been registered with the department till now, when over 5,000 are operational across the state.

Ready to amend rules: Minister

Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen told TNIE that the concern raised by the homestay owners seem to be genuine and the LSG department would look inter their grievances. If a new legislation or amending the existing rules is required, the department is ready to do that, he said.