Nehru family stole Gandhiji’s name: Kerala MLA Rajendran

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: S Rajendran, MLA, who had courted controversies with his offensive remarks against former Devikulam sub-collectors Renu Raj and Prem Kumar has sparked another row as he lashed out at the Nehru family, alleging stealing is hereditary in the family and its members have “stolen” Mahatma Gandhi’s name to be used as their surname.

Addressing a meeting organised by the CPM area committee at Munnar town in Idukki on Sunday, he said, “Jawaharlal Nehru’s father doesn’t have Gandhi’s name as his surname nor anybody else in the family. Then how did Indira Gandhi, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka got Gandhi as their surname?”

He also alleged that stealing has been hereditary in the Nehru family and it has finally stolen Gandhi’s name as well.

“The Congress party developed its national politics by borrowing Gandhiji’s name and benefiting from the Mahatma’s efforts and achievements to get people’s acceptance,” he alleged.

“The Congress must try to understand what the real politics is at least now and start waging their political battle accordingly,” he added.