Next Kalolsavam in Kollam will be a rural festival: Kerala Education Minister Raveendranath

KANHANGAD: The next state school youth festival will be held in Kollam, said Education Minister C Raveendranath.“This year, Kanhangad transformed the school fest into a people’s festival. Next year, it will be a rural festival,” he said at the valedictory function of the 60th State School Arts Festival, here, on Sunday.

“This year, we saw a lot of new things in Kanhangad. The children and guests who came to the town were given accommodation by local residents there,” he said.

“There was sharing of culture, language and food, and that is what this school festival is all about,” the minister said. “In Kollam, we will make it a rural festival,” he said. Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu handed over the Kalolsavam flag to DDE of Kollam.

He said all extracurricular activities for the year had ended, and the remaining months are for studies. “Make it a festival too,” he said.

Though heavy rain started much before the valedictory function, hundreds of people kept crowding the Aingoth ground, ignoring the shower and the muddy puddles. Along with colourful umbrellas, green plantain leaves too went up. Actor Ramesh Pisharodi was the chief guest at the event. Former kalathilakam and actor Vinduja Menon urged the government to bring in the Kalathilakam and Kala Prathiba titles. She also said the school arts festival should make it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The function was presided over by Minister E Chandrasekharan. Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Kanhangad municipal chairman and other representatives were present.