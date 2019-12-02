Orthodox Church open to views and opinions of priests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even while the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) Catholicos Baselios Paulose II remains firm that the Supreme Court verdict in the church dispute should be implemented, voice of dissidence is slowly emerging from within the Orthodox Church for resolving the decades-long issue.

According to the sources, metropolitans of the Church have convened a meeting with the priests on Monday to discuss the letter sent by 13 Orthodox priests to the Catholicos on various issues including burials and ownership of the churches.

“Our Church is open to all the opinions of the priests and therefore they can share their views and opinions. There are internal bodies within the Church to discuss the issues. The contents of the letter will be taken up seriously and discussions will be held,” said Metropolitan Yuhanon Mor Dioscorus, synod secretary, MOSC.

Priests of the church, including Fr T J Joshua and 12 others, had sent the letter some two weeks ago seeking a solution to the ongoing dispute between Orthodox and Jacobite factions on burials, ownership of the churches and so on.

“We are portraying our Church in poor light among the faithful and the image of the Church is getting dented. High-level talks should be held to find a solution from which both the factions stand to gain. Through the letter we have voiced our concerns and those of the faithful,” said one of the priests who wrote to the Catholicos.

A Church source said the metropolitans had called up the priests on the phone to inform them of the meeting to be held at Devalokam, headquarters of the MOSC, on Monday.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the Catholicos and members of the Church threatened the priests that they will face action for coming out against the stand of the Church. However, this was denied by the priests who said the Church has not made any attempt to silence them.

“There were no such moves from the Church officials, rumours are being spread,” said Fr T J Joshua.