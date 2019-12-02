Home States Kerala

Pressure on Kerala Police to check drug menace on Malayalam film sets

Legal experts point out there are provisions in the NDPS Act to collect evidence based on serious accusations made by producers

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By M Arun
Express News Service

KOCHI: Pressure seems to be mounting on the police to probe allegations of rampant drug abuse on Malayalam film sets with legal experts pointing out that there are provisions in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to collect evidence based on the serious accusations made by producers. However, authorities are of the view that the police require a complaint to search for drugs in shooting locations even though Law Minister A K Balan said that the government would look into the issue. 

According to lawyer Premson Paul Manjamattom, drug abuse is a cognisable offence. Hence, the police can collect evidence from the producers and actors who raised the allegation of the use of contraband in cinema sets even without a complaint.

ALSO READ: Southern states step up coordination to bust drug rackets

“With more personalities in the Malayalam film industry coming up backing the allegation of substance use among some young actors, the authorities should begin an inquiry. As per Section 67 of NDPS Act, the officer who is authorised can call for information from any person for the purpose of satisfying himself whether there has been any contravention of the provisions of this Act and can examine any person acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case. In this circumstance, the police have to call the producers and actors who raised allegations for producing the evidence. The informers could only produce the evidence. If they produce wrong statements a case should be registered against them too,” he added.

The functionaries of Kerala Film Producers Association had alleged that the use of drugs like LSD and other items was common among a section of the new generation actors.

ALSO READ: Scandal rocks Malayalam film industry after producers allege rampant drug use by young actors

“Since it is a serious allegation, why are the police not raiding the sets and caravans used by actors?” asked Premson.

Meanwhile, Justice B Kemal Pasha also echoed the view that the police should initiate an inquiry into the allegations of producers. Dismissing the government’s stand that the police require a complaint to search for drugs in film shooting locations, he said the police can conduct a search and for that, the search officer has to intimate it to his senior officer and proceed. “And at the location, the officer has to just inform that they are going to conduct the search to the producer or director, whosoever is in control of the location,” he said.

ALSO READ: Producers call new-gen Kerala actors drug addicts, drop Shane Nigam films

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan demanded the producers, who raised the allegation, to handover evidence. According to him, the state has taken a matured stance on the issue. “There is no matter to put the entire industry under suspicion. They should handover evidence as claimed and the government will take adequate steps,” he added.

Within the Act’s ambit

  • Authorities are of the view that police require complaint to search for drugs in locations 

  • As per Section 67 of NDPS Act, the officer who is authorised can call for information from any person for the purpose of satisfying himself whether there has been any contravention of the provisions of this Act and can examine any person acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case 

  • In this circumstance, the police have to call producers, actors who raised allegations for producing evidence

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala police Malayalam film sets Kerala drugs narcotic drugs
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp