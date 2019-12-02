Pressure on Kerala Police to check drug menace on Malayalam film sets

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pressure seems to be mounting on the police to probe allegations of rampant drug abuse on Malayalam film sets with legal experts pointing out that there are provisions in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to collect evidence based on the serious accusations made by producers. However, authorities are of the view that the police require a complaint to search for drugs in shooting locations even though Law Minister A K Balan said that the government would look into the issue.

According to lawyer Premson Paul Manjamattom, drug abuse is a cognisable offence. Hence, the police can collect evidence from the producers and actors who raised the allegation of the use of contraband in cinema sets even without a complaint.

“With more personalities in the Malayalam film industry coming up backing the allegation of substance use among some young actors, the authorities should begin an inquiry. As per Section 67 of NDPS Act, the officer who is authorised can call for information from any person for the purpose of satisfying himself whether there has been any contravention of the provisions of this Act and can examine any person acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case. In this circumstance, the police have to call the producers and actors who raised allegations for producing the evidence. The informers could only produce the evidence. If they produce wrong statements a case should be registered against them too,” he added.

The functionaries of Kerala Film Producers Association had alleged that the use of drugs like LSD and other items was common among a section of the new generation actors.

“Since it is a serious allegation, why are the police not raiding the sets and caravans used by actors?” asked Premson.

Meanwhile, Justice B Kemal Pasha also echoed the view that the police should initiate an inquiry into the allegations of producers. Dismissing the government’s stand that the police require a complaint to search for drugs in film shooting locations, he said the police can conduct a search and for that, the search officer has to intimate it to his senior officer and proceed. “And at the location, the officer has to just inform that they are going to conduct the search to the producer or director, whosoever is in control of the location,” he said.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan demanded the producers, who raised the allegation, to handover evidence. According to him, the state has taken a matured stance on the issue. “There is no matter to put the entire industry under suspicion. They should handover evidence as claimed and the government will take adequate steps,” he added.

Within the Act’s ambit