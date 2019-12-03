Cop accused of abusing minor girl surrenders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sub-inspector, who is accused of abusing a minor girl, surrendered before the Pocso court here on Monday. Sajeev Kumar, a sub-inspector with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, turned up at the court two days after the police booked him under Pocso charges for allegedly abusing a class VIII student at the police quarters near Peroorkada. Sajeev was placed under suspension after the incident came to light.

According to Peroorkada police, the accused allegedly abused the girl on Tuesday when she came to his house for collecting a programme notice of the residents’ association, of which he is an office-bearer. The accused was alone at the house at that time. As the girl entered the house, he started misbehaving with her. She managed to flee after threatening to shout, the police said.

The matter came to light after the girl, who is a friend of the accused officer’s daughter, opened up to the Child Welfare Committee officials about the incident. They later informed the school officials and the police. Since then, the officer had gone into hiding with his family.