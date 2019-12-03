Driver charred to death after car catches fire in Kodungallur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The driver of a moving car was charred to death on Monday after the vehicle caught fire on the Chandappura-Kottapuram bypass in Kodungallur. The deceased has been identified as Titus, a native of Thiruthippuram, in Ernakulam district and it is suspected to be a case of suicide. The incident happened around 10.30am near the Gourisankar Junction.

Titus

The car, moving on the service road, caught fire and hit the divider before coming to a halt. Local people rushed to rescue the people inside, but what they found was the charred body of Titus. “We could find only the driver who was already charred to death,” said Vijayagopal, a local resident. People informed the fire and rescue station while the police too reached the spot without delay.

“When we doused the fire, we noticed smell of petrol inside the car. We also found a bottle which had contained petrol. Moreover, there was no fire outside the car, which clearly dismissed the chances of it catching fire from other parts” said a Kodungallur fire officer.

No signs of Titus trying to escape from car

The police said the forensic experts had already examined the vehicle and autopsy was conducted. “A case has been registered for unnatural death and a probe is on as there are some suspicions behind the death,” said an officer at the Kodungallur police station. Titus reportedly had bought petrol for `80 from a nearby bunk and the bottle was found inside the car.

There were no signs of Titus trying to escape from the car either, which lead to suspicions of suicide. The body was handed over to Titus’ family. The local people said since the car was on the service road, it avoided a huge tragedy as Gourisankar junction is always busy.