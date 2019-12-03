Home States Kerala

Shane Nigam controversy: AMMA to hold meeting with producers

It is learnt that actor Mohanlal, who is also the president of AMMA, was against the producers’ decision to ban the actor.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If the latest developments are any indication, the Shane Nigam controversy is heading for an amicable ending. The officebearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has decided to hold discussion with the representatives of Kerala Film producers’ Association on Thursday on the young actor’s decision to cut his hair short even before the shooting of the movie ‘Veyil’ was completed. It is learnt that actor Mohanlal, who is also the president of AMMA, was against the producers’ decision to ban the actor.

“Though Lalettan (Mohanlal) disapproves actor changing his looks during the shooting break, he is against the ban. He has also urged the fellow AMMA members to take Shane’s age and his immaturity in dealing with such situations into consideration,” said a person privy to the development. “Other actors are expected to support Lalettan and a compromise formula will be chalked out at the meeting on Thursday,” this person said.

Sources said AMMA decided to intervene considering the fate of directors of ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ which were scrapped by the producers following the tiff with Shane. It’s learnt that the office-bearers of AMMA, before meeting the representatives of Producers’ Association, will hold discussions with Shane. A person said AMMA will ask Shane to strictly maintain film set decorum as the organisation will be responsible for his future actions on sets. However, Producers’ Association has not yet climbed down from its decision to ban Shane.

