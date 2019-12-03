Woman activist seeks safe entry in Sabarimala

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activist Bindhu Ammini on Monday approached the Supreme Court over the Kerala government’s failure to provide security to women entering Sabarimala and sought directions for the government to ensure safe passage to women visiting the temple.

Bindu had attempted to visit the Lord Ayappa shrine on November 26, but was attacked in front of the Ernakulam district police commissioner’s office. Bindu in her petition said police failed to give her adequate protection. There is an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness en route to Sabarimala, the plea stated.