Home States Kerala

Indian Navy vessels to have women-friendly facilities

The Vice-Admiral’s statement came in the backdrop of Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi joining operational duties as the first woman pilot of the Navy on Monday.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)

On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Navy has prepared a detailed roadmap for inducting women officers into service, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice-Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla said here on Tuesday. “We will have women-friendly facilities in our new vessels including the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (Vikrant) which is under construction.

There will be separate bunkers, toilets and other facilities in these vessels for women,” he said while interacting with media on the eve of Navy on board INS Tir, a training vessel of the Navy at Kochi Naval Base. “We started inducting women from 1992 itself. There are women officers in law, logistics and other branches. In the combat branch, which includes warships, submarines and aircraft, there are certain requirements like ergonomics. We have to provide separate accommodation, which is being taken care of. Legal issues have to be sorted out before deploying women on combat duty,” he said.

The Vice-Admiral’s statement came in the backdrop of Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi joining operational duties as the first woman pilot of the Navy on Monday.

Chawla said the sea trials of India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (Vikrant) will begin in 2020. Aircraft trials will begin in 2021 after which the vessel will be commissioned. “Building an aircraft carrier is a complex endeavour. The design is complex and the availability of equipment also causes delay. Certain parts need to be customised. We have entered the final phase and the Navy is providing administrative support,” he said. Regarding the theft in the aircraft carrier, the Vice-Admiral said the case was being probed by the NIA and Navy will have control over the vessel only after it is inducted into the force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy women-friendly facilities
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp