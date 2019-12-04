Home States Kerala

Ration shops to be micro-ATMs by next year

As a pilot project, two shops, one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, will dispense cash to consumers by next month.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: If things go as planned, the 14,276 rations shops in the state will soon become micro-ATM counters. As a pilot project, two shops, one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, will dispense cash to consumers by next month.

The civil supplies department has also initiated steps to distribute chip-based ration cards.The Kerala State Civil Supplies Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private bank based in Mumbai for converting rations shops into micro-ATMs.

“We made electronic point of sale (ePoS) machines mandatory at ration shops to avoid malpractices. Now, GPS-enabled vehicles carry food grains from godowns to ration shops. The latest is the micro-ATMs and they would be functional on a pilot basis by next month. We expect it would be implemented in a majority of the shops in the state by 2020,” said P Thilothaman, Food and Civil Supplies Minister.

Dr Narasimhugari Thej Lohit Reddy, Director of Civil Supplies, said the department signed the MoU with Mumbai-based Fino Investment Bank to introduce micro-ATMs in the state. “The Aadhaar-linked payment system will be introduced in ration shops. The customer can deposit cash and pay bills of electricity, water and other services in ration shops,” he said.

“The government’s aim is to promote cashless transactions through the system. At the time of buying ration items, there is no need to hand over cash. The amount will be deducted from the Aadhaar-linked bank account,” he said.

In rural areas. Pension, subsidy and other benefits to the people are distributed through bank accounts. Now, elderly and differently-abled people are forced to approach ATM counters in towns to withdraw these payments. To avoid such a situation, the government plans to set up micro-ATMs in all villages. The conversion of shops into ATM counters will increase the revenue of ration shop owners. They will get commission for transactions done at their shops, officials said.

A huge step
ePoS machines to be enabled as ATMs
Beneficiaries can swipe debit cards to pay
Maximum Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn a day

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp