Home States Kerala

10 Kerala fishermen rescued off Karwar coast

 Around ten fishermen from Kerala were among the 200-odd fishermen rescued from the rough sea off the Karwar coast in Karnataka on Wednesday morning.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around ten fishermen from Kerala were among the 200-odd fishermen rescued from the rough sea off the Karwar coast in Karnataka on Wednesday morning. Six of them hail from Pallom and Kochuthura coasts in Thiruvananthapuram.The fishermen were rescued by five merchant vessels which were near them at the time of the heavy wind and rough waves. The men were travelling on 18 boats which were abandoned in the sea around 200 NM from the Karwar coast.

A senior officer at the Kerala fisheries minister’s office said it was in touch with the state government officers and coast guard in Karwar. “The exact number of Keralites is not known. Six of them hail from Thiruvananthapuram. These 200 persons were travelling on five fishing boats,” a senior officer said.

He said the fishermen who were brought to Karwar wanted to be taken back to the sea to retrieve the boats.“We have communicated their desire to the district administration. But the coast guard will allow them only if the sea is calm. Also, the coast guard does not have the provision to tug the boats to the shore. Hence we have asked the district administration to help,” he said.

John Bosco, a boat owner, hailing from Vallamkulam in Tamil Nadu, who lost his boat in the incident told TNIE that around 120 boats from Kochi and Vallamkulam were feared to be involved in the incident. “Most of them had set off the journey around 25 or 30 days ago.

We are yet to receive information on people on the boats other than those rescued,” he said. Liza, wife of Aloysius, a fisherman hailing from Pallom beach said her husband was among those rescued. “All the six are my relatives. It would be one month on Thursday since they left home. I am eagerly awaiting their return,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp