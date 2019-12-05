10 Kerala fishermen rescued off Karwar coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around ten fishermen from Kerala were among the 200-odd fishermen rescued from the rough sea off the Karwar coast in Karnataka on Wednesday morning. Six of them hail from Pallom and Kochuthura coasts in Thiruvananthapuram.The fishermen were rescued by five merchant vessels which were near them at the time of the heavy wind and rough waves. The men were travelling on 18 boats which were abandoned in the sea around 200 NM from the Karwar coast.

A senior officer at the Kerala fisheries minister’s office said it was in touch with the state government officers and coast guard in Karwar. “The exact number of Keralites is not known. Six of them hail from Thiruvananthapuram. These 200 persons were travelling on five fishing boats,” a senior officer said.

He said the fishermen who were brought to Karwar wanted to be taken back to the sea to retrieve the boats.“We have communicated their desire to the district administration. But the coast guard will allow them only if the sea is calm. Also, the coast guard does not have the provision to tug the boats to the shore. Hence we have asked the district administration to help,” he said.

John Bosco, a boat owner, hailing from Vallamkulam in Tamil Nadu, who lost his boat in the incident told TNIE that around 120 boats from Kochi and Vallamkulam were feared to be involved in the incident. “Most of them had set off the journey around 25 or 30 days ago.

We are yet to receive information on people on the boats other than those rescued,” he said. Liza, wife of Aloysius, a fisherman hailing from Pallom beach said her husband was among those rescued. “All the six are my relatives. It would be one month on Thursday since they left home. I am eagerly awaiting their return,” she said.