Actor abduction case: SIT arrests accused who went absconding after bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor abduction case of 2017 on Wednesday nabbed Sanil Kumar, the ninth accused in the case, who had been on the run after getting out on bail.

The 44-year-old native of Mylapra in Pathanamthitta was arrested from Pala, where he has been working as a private firm’s security guard for the past two-and-half months.Sanil’s arrest comes a day after the Additional Special Sessions Court, where the pretrial procedures of the case are being held, had asked the two persons who stood as sureties for his bail to either produce him by December 11 or pay `80,000 each.

While lodged in the Kakkanad District Jail, Sanil had provided a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the case, which the latter allegedly used to contact close aides of actor Dileep and demanded money. Soon after he got bail, Sanil was arraigned in a case registered at Kalamassery police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Fearing arrest in it, Sanil did not turn up before the Additional Special Sessions Court.

Mobile phone tracked

Members of the SIT said they had been tracking Sanil’s mobile phone for the past two weeks. “We had information that he was staying in Pala. With the help of Pala police, we located him and took him into custody,” said a police officer.

Sanil had failed to appear before the court for the past four months. Before joining the security firm, he stayed in Pathanamthitta, said an officer.“While working in Pala, Sanil married a woman there. He has married several other women before,” the officer said. Sanil was produced before the Additional Special Sessions Court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was then shifted to the Aluva sub-jail where two other persons accused in the case are lodged.