Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: SIT arrests accused who went absconding after bail

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor abduction case of 2017 on Wednesday nabbed Sanil Kumar, the ninth accused in the case, who had been on the run after getting out on bail. 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sanal Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor abduction case of 2017 on Wednesday nabbed Sanil Kumar, the ninth accused in the case, who had been on the run after getting out on bail. 
The 44-year-old native of Mylapra in Pathanamthitta was arrested from Pala, where he has been working as a private firm’s security guard for the past two-and-half months.Sanil’s arrest comes a day after the Additional Special Sessions Court, where the pretrial procedures of the case are being held, had asked the two persons who stood as sureties for his bail to either produce him by December 11 or pay `80,000 each.

While lodged in the Kakkanad District Jail, Sanil had provided a mobile phone to Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the case, which the latter allegedly used to contact close aides of actor Dileep and demanded money. Soon after he got bail, Sanil was arraigned in a case registered at Kalamassery police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Fearing arrest in it, Sanil did not turn up before the Additional Special Sessions Court.

Mobile phone tracked
Members of the SIT said they had been tracking Sanil’s mobile phone for the past two weeks. “We had information that he was staying in Pala. With the help of Pala police, we located him and took him into custody,” said a police officer.

Sanil had failed to appear before the court for the past four months. Before joining the security firm, he stayed in Pathanamthitta, said an officer.“While working in Pala, Sanil married a woman there. He has married several other women before,” the officer said. Sanil was produced before the Additional Special Sessions Court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was then shifted to the Aluva sub-jail where two other persons accused in the case are lodged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dileep Actress abduction case SIT
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp