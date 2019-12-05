BDJS eyes Union cabinet berth for Thushar Vellappally

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) has demanded crucial posts in the NDA government at the Centre. While party state general secretary Subhash Vasu and state secretary Padmakumar have become Spices Board vice-chairman and ITDC director, respectively, BDJS which boasts of representing 26 per cent of Ezhava community in the state wants a bigger slice of power.

Party president Thushar Vellappally, who is also the vice-chairman of SNDP Yogam, visited New Delhi recently for a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

“The BDJS leadership is expecting a berth in the NDA government for Thushar during the next cabinet reshuffle. The BJP has a got a major leverage within the Ezhava community after the political alliance it entered into with BDJS, and now the party wants a slice of the pie which is not wrong after all,” a senior party functionary told TNIE.