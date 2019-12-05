Home States Kerala

Bedbugs force Kasaragod Government Ayurveda Hospital to close for 6 days

Bedbugs have invaded the Kasaragod Government Ayurveda Hospital, forcing it to go for a shutdown for six days to exterminate the parasite.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Bedbugs have invaded the Kasaragod Government Ayurveda Hospital, forcing it to go for a shutdown for six days to exterminate the parasite.“We will shut down the male and female wards for in-patients from December 7 to 6,” said Dr Vijayakumar, chief medical officer of the hospital. The hospital is managed by Kasaragod municipality.

The hospital has sought the help of Kerala State Warehousing Corporation (KSWC) to exterminate the bugs. “They will seal the wards and use poisonous chemicals to kill the bugs. They have sought six days for the job,” Vijayakumar said.The closure of the 30-bed hospital will affect the treatment of in-patients. It is one of its kind in Kasaragod town, and treats patients with neurological disorders, age-related ailments, paralysis, skin disorders, other chronic disorders, and also gynaecology patients,” he said.

“Blood-sucking bedbugs have been creating a nuisance in the hospital for the past four months. Patients admitted for treatment leave the hospital after the first night,” the medical officer said.The bedbugs almost brought the hospital to a standstill, with the nurses serving a boycott notice on the chief medical officer. “The infestation has spread. Staff on night duty cannot even sit on their chairs or lie on the beds,” he said.
The staff tried sprays available in the market but they were of no use. 

