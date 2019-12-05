Child rights panel visits rescued family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the seven-member family, who were rescued from poor living conditions at Kaithamukku in Sreekandeswaram ward, on Wednesday. Rosy Taba, the member, visited them at an institution in Vellanad.

The district child welfare committee recently shifted the mother and her six children after considering their demand. The commission member first visited the colony where the family resided. She then talked with the locals and recorded their statements. It is learnt that Rosy spoke to the mother and children in private with the help of a translator and recorded their statements.