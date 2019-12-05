CPM leader, 5 others held for youth’s murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six persons, including a local CPM leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mubarak, 24, who was stabbed to death following an argument over the leasing of a car at North Paravoor on Sunday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder nabbed Mavinchuvadu natives Ahammed, 35, Mohammed Salih, 21, CPM branch secretary Farooq Thottunkal, 35, and Sajeer Kalathil, 35, besides Ramshad, 24, of Manjali and Abdul Majeed, 34, of Muppathadam, Aluva. Majeed allegedly helped the accused escape after the crime. Riyas Valiyaveettil, 35, a key accused, is still at large. The SIT is yet to recover the murder weapon.