CPM may replace Kodiyeri as party state secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state CPM will soon get a new secretary with incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been on away from duty due to his ill health, is set to extend his leave for another six months. TNIE had reported on Wednesday that the party may announce a new secretary at the state secretariat meet on Friday. However, the official declaration is expected to be made only after the state committee meet to be held on December 21-22.

While senior leader MV Govindan could be given charge, names of industries minister EP Jayarajan and politburo member MA Baby are also doing the rounds. Though Kodiyeri returned from US after treatment in the last week of November, he has not been active in party politics.

“He has not been keeping well. Even after his return from the US, he has not been actively taking part in secretariat meetings. There are indications that he may go back to the US for further treatment. Hence his leave will be extended for some more time,” a CPM leader told TNIE.

“While the party is most likely to hand over the charge to M V Govindan, Kannur leader E P Jayarajan may also be considered for the post. However, if the party chooses to replace Kodiyeri with another politburo member, M A Baby could get the post,” this person said.

Kodiyeri became the state secretary in 2015 and was reappointed in February 2018. A senior leader, he served as the home minister during the V S Achuthanandan-led LDF government from 2006 to 2011.